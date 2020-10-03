MJF makes a big admission about Adam Cole on Twitter before deleting the tweet

MJF is one of the brightest talents that AEW has to offer. 'The Salt of Earth' is also one of the most entertaining wrestlers to follow on Twitter. If you haven't followed him already, you're missing out on some great content.

MJF decided to engage in a Q&A session with his followers on Twitter, but it wasn't your usual Q&A engagement. The AEW Star told the fans to ask him anything, and only those questions would be picked which had the #ImABigDumbMark. MJF also stated that he'd select only five questions and true to his word; he answered five in his smash-mouth style.

5 questions.



I won’t answer unless you use the hashtag #imabigdumbmark



Go. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020

One of the questions that was asked to MJF was about who he would like to face outside All Elite Wrestling. MJF admitted that he would like to face Adam Cole.

MJF wasted no time in picking the former NXT Champion as the opponent he would like to mix things up with if given a chance. MJF, however, mysteriously deleted the tweet.

We still managed to get a screenshot of the tweet before it was taken down:

#BayBay vs. #BetterThanYou? Heck yeah!

Me, you big dumb fat mark.



This concludes the Q and A. https://t.co/JRKoYSds9a — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020

Adam Cole is set to be a top babyface in NXT

Advertisement

Ever since losing the NXT Championship, Adam Cole has gradually transitioned towards being one of the top babyfaces of the brand.

There was a lot of talk about Adam Cole's contract status a few months ago as reports stated that his WWE deal was set to expire soon. There was speculation that he could end up signing with AEW as his girlfriend Britt Baker works for WWE's rival promotion.

However, additional reports revealed that Adam Cole had a lot of time left on his contract and that he would not be going anytime soon.

The latest report from PWInsider has revealed that Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly are set to be pushed as the top babyfaces on NXT.

MJF and Chris Jericho's storyline

Idk do you want me to join the inner circle?



2 down. 3 to go. https://t.co/okDXwJwjuJ — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020

MJF, in the meantime, has started an exciting storyline with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. AEW has already aired a few hilarious backstage segments featuring Jericho and MJF, and the angle has all the potential to be a great one if booked right.

Advertisement

No. Plus I’m still trying to find sammys. Poor little guy is probably somewhere freezing cold right now.



4 down. 1 to go. https://t.co/VIPT76Menw — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2020

While we'd love to see MJF vs. Adam Cole in any ring, the dream match would not happen anytime soon.