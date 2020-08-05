MJF says that he has been "sidelined" in AEW

MJF was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. The AEW star spoke about a number of subjects during the interview and opened up about why he hasn't been featured heavily on AEW television in the last couple of months.

MJF said that he wasn't happy sitting on the sidelines, unlike others. He wanted to be the face of the company and described himself as a "franchise player" in AEW. MJF also gave his thoughts on why he was on the sidelines in recent months, accusing others in the company of holding onto their spots: (H/T WINC)

The one thing I don't agree with is - you know what? it might be okay for somebody else on the roster to sit on the sideline but it's not okay for me to be. I'm the franchise player, I'm the guy on both the microphone and in the ring. I'm a once in a lifetime professional wrestler. I'm something that people are never going to get to see again.

So no, it wasn't okay. That what I wanted to make perfectly clear. The reason I was on that sideline was because certain people in our company don't want to give up their spot, and that's fine. 'You don't want to give up your spot? I'll take yours', and if that's what I have to do - and precisely what I did this week.

MJF wants to be the face of AEW

He made his intentions clear last week on Dynamite, and tonight, @The_MJF gives us an update on his campaign to be the #AEW World Champion.



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/tGKeC9A68D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2020

During his interview with Busted Open Radio, MJF said it was time for a "new captain" and he was just that person:

It's time for a new captain and I'm trying to assure people, 'look, I know we got off on the wrong foot but I'm no Captain Hook, okay?' I'm a good person and that's what I am at the end of the day. I'm a good person, and all I want to do is see some change.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo calling out Jon Moxley and promoting himself as some who embodied everything AEW was about. MJF also lobbied for a championship match against Moxley at the All Out PPV.