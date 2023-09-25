MJF sends humble message to The Undertaker

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was humble for once on social media after getting praised by WWE legend The Undertaker. MJF caught wind of The Deadman's comments about him and responded graciously.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette and Brian Last discussed The Undertaker's remarks about MJF on the 1 deadMAN SHOW in Glasgow, Scotland, back in July.

"In the Q&A part of the show, he was asked who from any company that is currently wrestling would he have liked to have faced in the ring," Last said. "The answer he gave was MJF. Talked him up as a future star and loves the fact that he's solid in the ring and lives his gimmick. Also, took a shot at AEW, referring to them as a second-rate company, which MJF needs to hurry up and leave." [0:19 - 0:48]

MJF responded to the WWE legend's praise, thanking him for the compliment. The AEW World Champion also felt honored because The Deadman is one of the greatest superstars in wrestling history.

"Not many higher honors than being praised by The Undertaker. Thanks, Deadman," MJF wrote.

MJF is certainly one of the top young stars in wrestling today. His contract with AEW will reportedly expire in early 2024, and WWE is rumored to be interested in his services.

The Undertaker to bring 1 deadMAN SHOW to Australia

WWE announced last week that it will hold next year's Elimination Chamber event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24. It was also revealed afterward that The Undertaker will bring his 1 deadMAN SHOW to Perth.

It is described as an interview in an intimate setting with fans as The Deadman shares stories from his legendary career. He will also answer questions from people in attendance.

The 1 deadMAN SHOW started last year and has been hosted in several cities in the United States. The show has even gone international, with the WWE Hall of Famer having visited England and Scotland.

