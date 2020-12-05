MJF takes a shot at WWE

All Elite Wrestling star MJF recently sat down with MMA Fighting, and opened up on a variety of topics. MJF talked about several talented wrestlers now getting a chance to showcase their skills in AEW, and also touched upon how they had nowhere to go around a year ago. MJF took a shot at WWE in the process, dubbing it a "monopolized company".

"A year and a quarter ago, these incredible pro wrestlers who might not have been used properly by, let's face it, the monopolized company, WWE, at the time, had nowhere to go. Now, they do. And now that they can be showcased properly, it's sink or swim."

MJF has a bright future ahead in All Elite Wrestling

WWE fans might remember MJF as the 'security personnel' who was shoved by Samoa Joe during his entrance at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. MJF was signed by AEW last year, and has been one of the most popular acts in the company ever since. MJF initially aligned with Cody, but later turned on him and became a fully-fledged heel.

Dynamite Diamond Dozen. Back to back. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 1, 2020

His work as a heel has been praised by many in the business, and it's clear as day that MJF has all the ingredients to become a World Champion in the future. At 24-years-old, MJF is incredibly talented for his age and will be one of the biggest names in AEW in the coming years.