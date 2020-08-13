MJF takes a subtle dig at how WWE treated him during AEW Dynamite

MJF is currently in the middle of one of his more interesting runs on AEW Dynamite. With his campaign slogan of creating a better world for wrestling in AEW, and with his attempts to get the hashtags "MJF2020" and "NotMyChampion" trending regarding AEW Champion Jon Moxley. The two rivals are set to face off against one another at AEW: All Out, with MJF getting a title shot against the former WWE Champion Jon Moxley.

However, during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF took a subtle shot at WWE and Samoa Joe for the manner in which he was treated while he was a part of the company as an extra in NXT.

MJF takes dig at WWE and Samoa Joe during AEW Dynamite

While MJF was making his way out to the ring during AEW Dynamite this week, he took a subtle dig at the way WWE treated him during his time there, as well as Samoa Joe.

During his entrance, he stopped one of the people who was walking near him to his right. This was the exact thing that happened to MJF himself when he was working for WWE, and Samoa Joe was making his entrance into the ring.

Much like MJF stopped the extra from walking at his side, Samoa Joe had done the same to MJF when he was the WWE NXT Champion.

You can see both WWE and AEW moments here in this video.

Around 2015, MJF was working in WWE's Tough Enough but was never signed to the company.

MJF in AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF made his way out to the ring and made fun of Jon Moxley for not joining him there. He said that Jon Moxley was actually scared of MJF and that was why he was not at Dynamite.

He preached how he would be a better AEW Champion than Moxley and lay down on the ground to address him, indicating that all of Moxley's opponents have lain down for him. However, he would regret this, as Moxley made his way out to the ring and then delivered a cracking Paradigm Shift, apparently injuring MJF's neck.

The two Superstars will be facing each other at AEW: All Out.