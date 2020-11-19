MLW 2020 Opera Cup participants announced

On tonight's Major League Wrestling (MLW) The Restart, the 2020 Opera Cup was announced. The prestigious tournament will be starting next week on MLW Fusion Wednesday night. You can watch MLW Fusion on FUBO Sports and MLW's YouTube page.

History of The Opera Cup

The Opera Cup was originally The Opera House Cup. It was conducted for nearly 50 years in the United States until it was discontinued in 1948. The last winner of The Opera House Cup was wrestling legend, Stu Hart.

Stu Hart's grandson and MLW wrestler, Teddy Hart, donated the family heirloom to MLW in 2019. The next day, MLW brought The Opera House Cup back, renaming it as The Opera Cup. Davey Boy Smith Jr. won the tournament defeating Brian Pillman Jr. in the finals last year

The 2020 Opera Cup Tournament

MLW 2020 Opera Cup bracket

The 2020 Opera Cup will see Tom Lawlor taking on Rockey Romero and Laredo Kid squaring off against ACH.

Making their return to the Opera Cup are Richard Holliday and TJP who will face each other in the opening round. Finally, in a rematch from last year's Opera Cup, Low Ki will face 2019 winner Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The 2020 Opera Cup Tournament has a lot of returning stars from last year's tournament. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is coming back to try and win the tournament back-to-back.

MLW has planned alternatives for the Opera Cup 2020

Just in case an injury or something covid related happens, MLW planned alternates just incase. The alternates were also announced on The Restart, and they are Gino Medina, Jordan Oliver, Hijo De La Park, King Mo, and Dominik Garrini.

Matches for The Opera Cup start next week on MLW Fusion with Richard Holliday taking on TJP. Make sure to tune in Wednesday at 7pm eastern time on FUBO Sports, and MLW YouTube page.