WWE star calls out LA Knight for recent actions on SmackDown 

There are a lot of people unhappy with LA Knight's recent actions on WWE SmackDown.

Three of the most notable would be his former stablemates in Maximum Male Models. Knight recently turned his back on the group in order to revert to the previous gimmick he was known for in NXT.

Following SmackDown on Friday night, Mån.sôör cut a promo on the former Max Dupri, declaring that he couldn't understand why Knight had an issue with the Maximum Male Models modeling.

"LA, I need you to understand something, okay? Yes, I have been losing sleep. It's been bothering me. I'm breaking out," Mån.sôör said. "But it's because I couldn't figure out why. I couldn't understand why the CEO of Maximum Male Models was so upset with the Maximum Male Models modeling. It makes no sense to me!"

Mån.sôör posted the promo on his social media this weekend alongside the following message:

"âm i wröng? (réspond carefūlly, mutånts)"

LA Knight established himself as a heel on last Friday's SmackDown

We have seen the LA Knight character work as a babyface and heel during his time in WWE NXT. Since he turned on Maximum Male Models, most assumed that he would be a babyface on SmackDown going forward, but that appears to have been a swerve.

Following his win over Mån.sôör on SmackDown, Knight took the microphone and cut a promo telling the crowd that he didn't need them to say his name along with him, establishing himself as a heel in the process.

Some of Knight's best heel work came as Eli Drake in IMPACT Wrestling, so it will be interesting to see how WWE handles his character on SmackDown going forward.

