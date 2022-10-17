"Moaning and b**ching and whining like a dork"- WWE veteran compares Bray Wyatt's return promo to "goofy" AEW star's latest promo

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently made his return to the company at the Extreme Rules premium live event and made an impact on fans through his cinematic promo on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Much like Wyatt, AEW star Hangman Adam Page also delivered an intense promo where he took a shot at Jon Moxley and also referenced The Elite indirectly.

Speaking on Jim Cornette Drive Thru, Cornette compared The Fiend's promo to that of Hangman's and mentioned that Wyatt's promo was much more captivating than the former AEW World Champion's.

"It wasn't like Adam Page moaning and b**ching and whining like a dork about his goddamn misery. This guy you felt like he meant it. You know he said when he thought, 'nothing I ever did mattered, but I was wrong, the people still asked about me and cared about me and thanked me for what I had done for them,' and it was like the guy was having a nervous breakdown here on television and it was captivating. It wasn't like the again I go back to it wasn't like that goofy Adam Page screaming and punching himself in the head where you're staring at him like, 'what the f**k is the matter with this guy.' You were listening to what Bray Wyatt said and you believed that he was delivering it with authenticity and an air of genuineness," said Cornette. (4:10- 5:04)

Check out Jim Cornette Drive Thru's latest video below:

Dutch Mantell said that Triple H might book Bray Wyatt like Hulk Hogan

Dutch Mantell recently stated that Triple H might book Bray Wyatt much like WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan.

Speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that The Fiend should be booked like Hogan, where his appearance on TV would mean great things.

"How do you book this guy?" Mantell said. "If he is a supernatural being, are you gonna put him with just a regular guy? The way I would book him, I would use that old Hulk Hogan formula. Only use him on TV for big things. Actually, for him, in-ring appearance. You remember when Hulk was coming along, you never saw him on TV. If it meant something, yeah, you saw him on TV, so he would have great ratings."

What are your thoughts on Wyatt's cinematic promo? Sound off in the comment section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes