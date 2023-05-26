Modern wrestlers have "bastardized" one of the most iconic moves of all time, accuses WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Fans have been treated to some legendary moves over the years, and undeniably enough, Shawn Michaels' superkick in WWE, aka the Sweet Chin Music, is amongst the greatest ever. While speaking about the present state of wrestling, Vince Russo and EC3 admitted how modern-day wrestlers had ruined the iconic maneuver.

From being used as a destructive finisher, the superkick has become a regular move these days as WWE's The Usos and the Young Bucks from AEW, to name a few, use it far too regularly, and that's taken away its luster and impact.

During the build-up to Shawn Michaels' WWE WrestleMania 14 feud against Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince Russo recalled two instances where the Heartbreak Kid knocked out The Texas Rattlesnake with two clean superkicks.

Russo was livid that the kick, which caused a lot of damage from a kayfabe sense, had been "bastardized" by the performers of the current era:

"Bro, how much have they bastardized that over? What a freaking joke!? Bro, both times it looked like he (Shawn Michaels) took Austin's head off!" [From8:25 to 8:37 ]

Check out the entire video down below:

The topic of leg-slapping was also discussed at length during the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. EC3 explained that the much-despised slapping tactic worked for Shawn Michaels as he was the only one who did it during a different era of professional wrestling.

HBK was also clever and sneaky about how he created the sound, as he was a true master of his craft. Carter added that hawk-eyed fans these days are quick to notice a blatant thigh slap:

"You know why the slap of the leg worked for the superkick? Because he (Shawn Michaels) was the only one to get it, and he hit it, and it was the only time it was slapped. So you had the sound effect, and you really didn't see how it was made because you weren't really looking for it. Now, people who don't even know about wrestling are watching for it, see it blatantly in HD, and go, you like this phony nonsense? This is just goofy! I'm like, 'Yeah, I do it, actually.'" [From 4:09 to 4:35]

Former WWE Superstar EC3 on leg-slapping being a serious problem in wrestling

Ethan Carter III has been an active wrestler for almost 20 years and has seen how the in-ring style has changed, but not for the better. EC3 labeled the slapping trend as an "epidemic" and revealed a startling thing he observed backstage at various shows.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion claimed that despite planning matches behind the scenes, talents were more concerned about the thigh slaps than calling their spots in the ring. He added:

"It's like an epidemic almost at this point. I mean, if you're in the back watching people put their matches together, you're walking around slapping your legs over calling their stuff, and it's like, guys!" [From 3:55 to 4:06]

EC3 also opened up about getting heat for banning certain moves (which are still used in WWE), and you can read more on that right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes