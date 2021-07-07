"One of the top 3 most valuable people in all of WWE" - Mojo Rawley names surprising star as a key person in the company

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley has named Titus O'Neil as one of the three most valuable people in WWE. Rawley believes that the community service work that O'Neil does sets him apart from the rest in WWE.

In his recent interaction with Chris Van Vliet, Mojo Rawley discussed his run in WWE and how he got "pigeonholed" in the company.

While speaking about the community service drives that WWE involved him in, he lavished praise on Titus O'Neil and his importance to WWE.

"I was one of the few guys they used for the community service drives. There aren’t a lot of guys in the company that can do those. I know that Titus O’Neil is the poster boy for that stuff. Honestly in my opinion I think Titus is one of the top 3 most valuable people in all of WWE. I know that might come of a shock to some people, but we got tons of guys that can wrestle. Almost everyone on the roster can put on a hell of match. But how many guys can go out there and make change and bring in a new fanbase from all of the promos that he does?" Mojo Rawley said.

Rawley stated that he was pigeonholed into being the "hyped up guy" while also being used to be a part of WWE's community service programs.

Titus O'Neil's past year in WWE

Titus O'Neil hasn't wrestled since last November, when he faced then United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the title.

O'Neil, though, continues to be involved in many humanitarian projects in association with WWE. He was given the Warrior Award at WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year for his charitable work.

He was also the co-host of WrestleMania 37 alongside Hulk Hogan earlier this year.

Edited by Prem Deshpande