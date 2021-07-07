Mojo Rawley reveals future plans after WWE release

Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet and opened up on what's next for him now that he's no longer a WWE Superstar.

Mojo Rawley enjoyed a nine-year stint with WWE that kicked off back in 2012. He was recently let go by WWE after being on the sidelines for about 10 months.

I didn't get hyped for this interview, I stayed hyped for it! 🙌



Pumped to have @MojoMuhtadi joining me on INSIGHT this Tuesday!



Subscribe now so you don't miss it!

🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6

📺: https://t.co/JuS9mNv7xH pic.twitter.com/rIYAqcAXjn — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 2, 2021

While speaking about his future in his latest interview, Mojo Rawley seemed pretty excited and stated that he's busier than ever.

“I want to do everything. Right now, it has been almost 10 years I just put in. You know how the commitment to WWE is, you can’t do anything outside of it. I want to do anything and everything. I definitely want to wrestle again, but right now I just need a little bit of time for me to get all of my stuff in line. I’ve got a lot of stuff I am working on. I also want to take some time to let my body recover. "

"I mean ask Rob [Gronkowski] he took a year off football and now he could go another 10. Sometimes getting hurt is the best thing that can happen. Your brain can rest up and some nagging injuries can heal up too. You can look at things from a fresh perspective and see what things will entail. That is where I am at right now, I am busier now than I ever have been. But I hate resting, so it’s a cool thing. I know it’s daunting leaving that career with the constant pay check and security, but I am loving that freedom,” said Mojo Rawley.

Mojo Rawley's biggest moment came at WrestleMania 33 in 2017

Mojo Rawley eliminated Jinder Mahal from the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal to win the coveted trophy and his fans were hopeful that it would lead to a big push in the near future. Unfortunately, nothing came of this big win and Mojo Rawley was soon relegated to the lower-card.

Mojo Rawley was heavily featured in the 24/7 title scene and has held the Championship seven times.

Where do you see Rawley going in the near future? Do you think he would be a good fit in AEW? Sound off in the comments section!

