Molly Holly backstage at WWE RAW - Reports

Is Molly Holly returning to WWE? It reportedly sounds like that might be a possibility.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Molly Holly is backstage tonight at WWE RAW. Johnson reports there is the potential of Holly returning to WWE as she is there for a tryout to become a producer for the company.

Molly Holly's last full-time work with WWE came all the way back in 2005. While she has made appearances for the company over the years, none of the appearances have turned into a full-time job.

Part of the 2021 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, Molly Holly is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion. She also briefly held the WWE Hardcore title as Mighty Molly when she was aligned with Hurricane Helms.

Will Molly Holly become WWE's newest producer?

Molly Holly is greatly respected by the women on the WWE roster. The idea of her coming in to produce things for that division potentially should be seen as a huge positive for all involved.

With her being backstage tonight at RAW for a producer tryout, the WWE Universe shouldn't expect to see Molly Holly tonight on the show. The producer's role generally doesn't translate to a lot of screen time, and when it does, it's usually reserved for being part of a crew to pull wrestlers apart who are brawling with each other backstage.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Molly Holly the best of luck with her producer tryout tonight with WWE. Hopefully, this is the start of a new chapter in Holly's professional wrestling career.

What are your thoughts on Molly Holly being backstage at WWE RAW? Would you like to see her return to the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

