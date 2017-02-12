WWE News: Molly Holly recalls Vince McMahon's reaction when she told him that she was done with WWE

Molly Holly talks about Vince reacting to her request to leave the WWE.

Former two-time WWE Women’s Champion, Molly Holly

Molly Holly was recently a guest on Colt Cabana’s The Art of Wrestling podcast. She spoke about a number of topics on the podcast, including her recollection of the reaction that Vince McMahon had when she told him that she was done with wrestling.

Molly Holly is a former two-time WWE Women’s Champion, and even won the WWF Hardcore Championship once, pinning The Hurricane at WrestleMania X-8 to win the title.

Molly recalled that she went straight to Vince McMahon to tell him that she was done with wrestling. John Laurinaitis was Head of Talent Relations at the time, and he wasn’t very happy with her doing so.

Molly was quoted as saying:

“It was on a Monday night after Raw…and some people are like, ‘Oh, you lost to Christy Hemme. Is that why you quit?’ I don’t even remember the match. Like, I just knew that I cannot do this one more day, and so I waited until after Raw. I waited by Vince’s office. He came back from gorilla (position) and I said, ‘Can I talk to you?’ and he said, ‘Yep.’ I went into his office and I thanked him for everything he ‘s ever done for me. I said, ‘Could I please be let out of my contract?’ I had like nine months left.”

This happened in April of 2005. At that point, Nora Greenwald (Molly’s real name) was ready to not just leave WWE, but professional wrestling altogether. Apparently, she didn’t like the Divas era of women’s wrestling, where the looks of a performer had become more important than talent.

However, that wasn’t the only reason. She was ready for a different life, and apparently, Vince understood that.

She went on to say that Vince reacted well to the situation. She further spoke about how Vince told her how much he appreciated her and her contributions to the company. She said that Vince raved about her and told her that if she just needed some time off that she was welcome to come back.

Molly further added that she ran into John Laurinaitis the following day and he wasn’t happy that she had approached Vince McMahon directly, Molly adds that she thought that talking to Vince personally was the better option.

Molly Holly has been retired from professional wrestling for ten years. She currently keeps herself occupied with charity work and her real estate investments. Molly may make it into the WWE Hall of Fame one day, but that has yet to be determined.

Molly was recently a guest on Table for 3, so she’s clearly still in good standings with the company. It may be quite some time, but she could eventually end up in the WWE Hall of Fame, regardless of how short her time was with the company.

