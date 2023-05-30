Create

Money in the Bank ladder match's first participant confirmed after short match on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 30, 2023 06:51 IST
Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 1

It's that time of the year for WWE Money in the Bank. Ricochet became the first participant to qualify for the prestigious and highly competitive ladder match after defeating The Miz tonight on RAW.

Every summer, WWE holds two Money in the Bank ladder matches - one for the women and one for the men. The qualifying matches to determine the participants take place in the weeks leading up to the premium live event.

The first qualifying match kicked off tonight on RAW as The Miz squared off against Ricochet. The match was short and quick, as expected. The Miz showed a bit of athleticism as he performed springboard moves to catch Ricochet off guard.

In the end, however, Ricochet was able to hit the shooting star press for the win.

With this victory, Ricochet became the first person to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match this year. Shinsuke Nakamura is now set to face Bronson Reed later tonight in the second qualifying match.

WWE Money in the Bank will take place on July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England.

What did you make of The Miz's performance tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
1 comment
