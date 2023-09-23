"Money feud" - WWE Universe wants Bobby Lashley in a first-time-ever feud against 8-time Champion

Bobby Lashley's second run with WWE has been memorable for several reasons. The All Mighty not only returned after a long hiatus, but achieved greater success over the past few years compared to his first stint in WWE. Recently, fans reacted to a picture of Lashley and Cody Rhodes and expressed their desire to watch the two stars feud on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft after management had to scrap his feud with Bray Wyatt heading into WrestleMania 39. However, The All Mighty won the Andre The Giant Battle Royale and came out with the trophy at the event.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes got drafted to Monday Night RAW and The American Nightmare has run out of opponents to feud with on the red brand. The WWE Universe recently reacted to the picture and believes the two stars should feud once Rhodes moves to Friday Night SmackDown.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans do make a valid point as they do not want to see The American Nightmare feud with The Judgment Day for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, The All Mighty can be a dominating challenger for Rhodes to overcome in his journey before he faces Roman Reigns.

Bobby Lashley gave Street Profits a warning on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Street Profits made their way to the blue brand during the annual WWE Draft after winning at WrestleMania 39. Later, The Profits were approached by Bobby Lashley who was also drafted to the same brand.

Initially, The All Mighty had two matches on the blue brand on the same night to compete for the new World Heavyweight Championship. However, he disappeared from weekly television after his loss to AJ Styles.

Meanwhile, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were in a downward spiral as they were losing most of their matches after returning to the blue brand. This led to Bobby Lashley extending a helping hand to the team.

Last week, the team attacked the Latino World Order and defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. After the match, the Profits attacked Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, and the two teams were booked for WWE SmackDown.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the Street Profits hesitated to take advantage of the team and lost the match. Later, Bobby Lashley confronted the duo and issued a warning to either step up or step aside.

What are your thoughts on The All Mighty's new stable? Sound off in the comments section below.