"Words can’t describe how" - Montez Ford on Bianca’s rise to stardom in WWE

Montez Ford has opened up about his wife Bianca Belair's success in WWE, stating that it's indescribable.

The EST of WWE has accomplished a lot in the company, including main eventing WrestleMania. She's also a former Royal Rumble winner and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Montez Ford expressed his pride for Bianca Belair during his recent appearance on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, adding that he's happy for her and her success motivates him.

“Words can’t describe how, not only happy, but proud I am of her. Just to see her, the person I love, be so successful, man. And like go out there and just not only want to do good, but do good. And to see her not only being elevated to a certain level, but just to be there and just keep motivating her to let her know like, ‘Hey, I know, you know, you that person, but you are that person! You are that girl. You are that woman!’ Just making sure she stays focused as she is, but I'm so happy. Love her to death. So happy and proud of her man. Like just seeing all this stuff too, makes me motivated for myself as well, me and Dawks,” said Ford.

Montez Ford on helping out Bianca leading up to her moment last year

At WrestleMania 37, The EST of WWE collided with Sasha Banks in the main event of night one for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Belair successfully dethroned The Boss to capture her first title on the main roster.

During the interview, Montez Ford spoke about helping her prepare for her big moment.

“It’s just one of those things where everything's happening so fast. Getting in and staying in shape, making sure the conditioning is good, the gear, the makeup, the hair, just everything that goes into what she has to do. I was just making sure I was there as a support group, man. And like just doing that alone was a lot. Now I can't imagine, not only doing that this year for her, but it happening for me as well. So, I just know this year is even gonna be more chaotic, but 100% prepared for it. You know, it's WrestleMania, man. And it just comes with the territory,” said Ford.

Both superstars are scheduled to compete for tag team and women's championships at The Show of Shows. Belair will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title while The Street Profits will challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

