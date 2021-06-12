Montez Ford suffers a serious injury on recent episode of SmackDown

Montez Ford faced Chad Gable in a one-on-one match on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The match was originally supposed to be a tag team match between the Street Profits and the Alpha Academy, but Ford and Gable decided to settle things head-to-head.

The match itself was a great one to watch, with both men showing off their athleticism and in-ring ability. Unfortunately, the match was cut short after Otis attacked Montez Ford.

Otis, who had just attacked Ford's partner Angelo Dawkins, stormed into the ring and decimated Montez Ford.

The attack was so brutal that it left Ford with severe injuries. WWE has confirmed that Montez Ford was evaluated at a local medical facility and has suffered a parshal rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage.

"Montez Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage, as a result of the attack by Otis. He’s being evaluated at a local medical center and WWE Digital will follow up with any up."

There is still no update on the extent of the injury or how long Montez Ford is expected to be out of action for. Hopefully he can make a safe and speedy recovery and return to the ring.

This is Montez Ford's second injury scare this year

Montez Ford's injury is certainly something to worry about, as this is his second injury this year. Ford suffered a minor foot injury earlier this year against the Dirty Dawgs.

During Street Profits' run as SmackDown tag team champions, the duo started feuding with Ziggler and Roode.

It was during a match between the two teams that Ford injured his knee, leading to the Street Profits losing the match and the SmackDown tag team titles to Ziggler and Roode, who had been targeting Ford's injured leg.

This is very concerning, as it raises questions regarding Montez Ford's proneness to injury. Hopefully this is just a one-off injury and Ford will make a swift recovery.

What are your thoughts on Montez Ford's injury? How will this affect the Street Profits? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

