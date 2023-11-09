Montez Ford claims former WWE Champion was "upset" with him for a recent media appearance

WWE star Montez Ford recently revealed that Bobby Lashley was ticked with him for taking time off for an interview.

The Street Profits have found a new lease of life after allying with Lashley on SmackDown. The two stars embraced an edgy attitude and have been relentless in their matches, picking up momentum-building wins over the LWO, much to the satisfaction of The All Mighty.

Ford was on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump this week. Even before starting the interview, the 33-year-old star clarified that Bobby Lashley was not happy he was taking time off his training for the show.

However, Montez explained to Bobby that he was appearing on The Bump, and the former WWE Champion gave him his blessing.

"How's everyone doing today? I will say The All Mighty was a little bit upset that my time was taken away today. But when I told him what the cause was for, he gave me an excuse. He said, 'Hey, I'll let it pass.' So I'm just letting you guys know that right off the room." [From 17:37 - 17:51]

B-Fab interacted with Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown

The Street Profits have benefitted by siding with Bobby Lashley. The former WWE Champion has helped the former tag champs unlock a sense of purpose on the blue brand.

This past week on SmackDown, Lashley and the Street Profits were chatting backstage with Logan Paul. However, B-Fab approached The All Mighty, claiming she wanted to talk to him. The two stars then walked off, bringing an end to the segment.

This backstage segment got fans speculating that the creative team was planning to add the former Hit Row member into an alliance with The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks.

