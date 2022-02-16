"He was the best man at my wedding" - Montez Ford on his closest friend in WWE

Angelo Dawkins is more than just a tag team partner to Montez Ford; he's one of his best friends.

Dawkins and Ford make up a formidable faction in the tag team, the Street Profits. The pair have won the tag titles on RAW, SmackDown and NXT, making them Triple Crown Tag Team Champions.

Ford was the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss all things WWE. When asked about his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, Ford revealed that he's more than just a tag team partner—stating that there's a deep friendship there that extends off-camera as well.

"I couldn’t ask for a better tag team partner, like just the mental aspect he has of being very well grounded, being able to be open to ideas, listening, and just understanding each other," Montez Ford said. "Sometimes I feel like that can get hard when it comes to people working together, tagging together, or even relationships in general.''

Ford stated that Dawkins was the first person he met at the Performance Center and that he will probably be the best man at his wedding.

''He was actually the first person I met when I came to the Performance Center. He was my best man at my wedding. He’s going to get married soon, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be his best man. But it’s a real relationship off camera and camera," continued Ford.

Montez Ford says he's blessed to work with Angelo Dawkins and Bianca Belair in WWE

Life on the road for WWE can be difficult for anyone, but Ford says he's blessed to be on the road with not only his tag team partner Dawkins but also his wife, Bianca Belair.

"I’m blessed man because not only do I have it from Dawkins, but also from my spouse as well," Montez Ford continued. "So it’s cool to always have those individuals there. They’re like I said, checking you because sometimes you can get wound up and, you know, depending on who you’re exposed to and who you’re around, they may not be giving you the type of energy that you may need or want at that time. So it’s always good to keep that real ground base of support around you."

