"I’m sick and tired of the locker room feeling like they have to be scared" - former WWE tag team champion on facing Roman Reigns

Montez Ford recently spoke about his main event match with Roman Reigns. Ford and Bianca Belair were the guests on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump.

Montez Ford also stated that he was getting sick and tired of everyone walking on eggshells around the Bloodline. So his mission inside the ring was to show everyone in the locker room that they did not have to succumb to the pressure tactics of the Bloodline.

“Roman Reigns is looked at as the complete best in the world and what better way for [me] to prove myself against the Universal Champion? So yes, a 100%. I felt like I needed to prove something against Roman Reigns. And I felt like I threw him off his wing a little bit. Because I’m sick and tired of the locker room feeling like they have to be scared to do or say something around the Bloodline. And that was my mission Friday, was to show that they ain’t gotta be afraid of the Bloodline,” said Ford.

The power couple spoke with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla and discussed their career paths in the WWE and the upcoming WWE Draft starting this Friday night on SmackDown. Ford mentioned that Reigns is currently one of the best wrestlers in the world and he wanted to go out there and prove himself against the Universal Champion.

Montez Ford took Roman Reigns to his limits on SmackDown

On the go-home SmackDown before Extreme Rules, Montez Ford had the exciting opportunity to main event the show against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He went toe-to-toe with the Tribal Chief and for a moment it seemed like he might be able to pull off a sensational upset.

However, Roman Reigns quickly pulled things under control. During the final stages of the match, Ford went for a top rope splash but was caught in the Guillotine leaving him with no option but to tap out to the Tribal Chief.

