Montez Ford fires shots at his own wife following WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford has been working alongside Bobby Lashley over the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown, but despite having a new show coming out alongside his wife Bianca Belair, the two stars rarely have contact on TV.

Ford is working as a heel, and Belair is a face, after recently having Asuka turn on her on SmackDown and join forces with Damage CTRL.

Following the assault, Ford has taken to Instagram to share an interesting update about his own wife. In an Instagram Story, he claimed that Belair's facial expression gave off the belief that she was blaming Kairi Sane for breaking wind.

Montez Ford shared the update in an Instagram Story

The screenshot was taken from Belair's entrance ahead of her six-woman tag team match where she teamed with Charlotte Flair and Asuka. As noted earlier, Asuka chose this match as her platform to turn heel on Belair, and join forces with her former Kabuki Warriors teammate.

Will Bianca Belair join forces with Montez Ford on WWE SmackDown?

As noted, Bianca Belair is working as a face on SmackDown at the moment, and her husband has made it rather clear that he is a heel.

Belair was expected to make a return to join forces with her husband, but so far it appears that B-Fab could be the one to take that role, after recently having had a meeting with Bobby Lashley.

WWE are currently kind of struggling for women's faces on the SmackDown roster. If rumors are to be believed, it could be Becky Lynch who is brought in to partner Charlotte Flair, Bianca and Shotzi inside WarGames, because it appears that most of the women on the brand are now heel.

Do you think Bianca Belair will turn heel on WWE SmackDown to align with her husband? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

