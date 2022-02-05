Montez Ford reveals what Johnny Knoxville told him ahead of the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has disclosed what 'Jackass' actor Johnny Knoxville informed him before their encounter at the Royal Rumble.

During the men's over-the-top elimination match, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion hit Knoxville with his 'From the Heavens' finishing move. The latter was subsequently eliminated from the bout by Sami Zayn, who took him out with the Helluva Kick.

While speaking to Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, Montez Ford stated that Johnny Knoxville was eager to take the moves, and he didn't want them to be easy on him.

“He was all game,” said Ford. “The cool part about it, I was telling him, ‘hey man, me and my sister used to stay up late nights to watch MTV, MTV 2, and watch Jackass and The Wild Boys, and everything.’ Like, all night, we’d see all the crazy scenarios that they did. So for me to have that moment was just like full circle, all the childhood nostalgia all the way around. But he was all game, man. He was like, ‘Hey guys, if I am in there, I am in your guys’ world, don’t let up on me, I want the real thing.’ He said, ‘I have spent my whole entire career hurting other people.’” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Montez Fords says Johnny Knoxville is open to returning to WWE at some point in the future

Johnny Knoxville was involved in a program with Sami Zayn on SmackDown and did a good job with what was given to him. Montez shared that Knoxville is a nice person and he's very respectful of the business.

Ford added that the 'Jackass' star said he's open to coming back to an appearance in WWE in the future.

“He’s a great guy, all for it," said Ford. "It’s always cool too, to have people from different worlds come in,” Ford stated. “People that you’ve grown up and watched and come across people that are fans of the business. To come across and just be so welcoming to our world and everything, it was cool. He said he was ready to come back too, so I guess we need to lay the smackdown a little bit harder next time.”

Montez Ford is part of the Monday Night RAW roster and is one half of The Street Profits alongside Angelo Dawkins.

