Montez Ford makes bold claim ahead of major title match on WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford has made a bold statement hours before the Street Profits challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown.

The Street Profits earned a shot at the champions last week after beating The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly in a triple-threat match. Ford and Angelo Dawkins used a miscommunication between Butch and Ridge Holland to hit the Revelation on the latter for the win.

In a post on his Instagram account, Montez Ford shared a graphic to hype up the Street Profits' title match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Ford also claimed that they will be winning their first titles since 2020 and celebrating in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

"UNDISPUTED TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP. It’s been nearly 3 years since the Street Profits have held tag team Gold…That all ends tonight, at home, in CHICAGO," Ford wrote.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins last won a tag team championship on October 12, 2020, when they became SmackDown Tag Team champions. Three months later, they lost the titles to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Montez Ford explains heel turn

In a recent interview with Metro, Montez Ford explained why the Street Profits needed to turn heel after working as faces for the majority of their careers. Ford thought that their gimmick was becoming stale, so they needed a change.

"For the last couple of years, Street Profits have had a tremendous amount of success, but in a way, it's kinda stagnant, just got idle for a little while," Ford said. "With that grows frustration and anger, because with the hunger to wanna do more, to advance and have more accomplishments in life, that frustration starts to grow."

The Street Profits have had some success since turning heel and aligning with Bobby Lashley. They are far from what their potential suggests, so it might be just a matter of time before they have gold around their waists.

