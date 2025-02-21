Montez Ford makes worrying post before WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford made a very worrying post just before WWE SmackDown. The star decided to be cryptic.

Montez Ford posted a black picture on Instagram with nothing visible. This comes just before Pretty Deadly gets a match against DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Street Profits has been staking their claim on the title for some time now, but they have not yet had an opportunity to win the title.

The timing of this picture just before Pretty Deadly gets a title shot is very coincidental, given that they have wanted a title shot for some time now.

Fans have been left worried by Ford's post.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have not wrestled in 2025 yet, with their last match coming as a tag team on December 28, where they lost to DIY in a Fourway tag team match.

They have since turned heel and shown they can do whatever it takes to get what they want. Now that they appear to be heels, it remains to be seen what they do when the title match takes place on SmackDown. Chances are they will get involved in some way, but fans will have to wait to see what happens.

His real-life wife, Bianca Belair, has not reacted so far.

Montez Ford's singles run is something WWE fans are still waiting for

A long time back, it was clear that Ford was meant for bigger things. Fans saw him as a future star.

It was thought that it would not take too long before he was split from the Street Profits and given a push as a singles star. However, the singles run has not happened in years, and he's remained attached to Dawkins.

Whether or not he gets that singles push, fans will wait to see what he can do.

