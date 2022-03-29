“I can't even put it into words" - Montez Ford comments on missing last year's WrestleMania

WWE RAW Superstar Montez Ford has opened up about his absence from last year's WrestleMania.

Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins weren't scheduled to compete at the event. Instead, The Street Profits faced The Dirty Dawgs and Alpha Academy for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships during a special WrestleMania episode of the blue brand.

During a recent interview on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Montez Ford stated that missing WrestleMania 37 has kept him motivated. Hence, the star is ready to put on a good performance at this year's event.

“I can't even put it into words, man, but I will definitely say for the last 365 days, 52 weeks, whatever the year you want to call it, there's been an extra type of mode or motivation that's been going into this. Just because, like I said, last year we were on the WrestleMania SmackDown show, which is fine, which is a hundred percent fine. But to be part of WrestleMania in front of a full capacity crowd is a whole ‘nother level. And the fact that we are part of this now, this time, this year, it’s me and Dawkins’ time. And like I said, we're 100% gonna deliver," said Ford.

Montez Ford on getting more aggressive ahead of WrestleMania

The Street Profits are set to collide with Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) to take on The Alpha Academy at WrestleMania Sunday for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Montez Ford opened up about the bout, stating that the teams would put on a good show for the crowd at the event.

"It’s go time. The way we're feeling right now, the mode, the attitude, everything we have right now, has been building for the last two years. Two years ago, we were about to be a part of WrestleMania and the pandemic happened. Last year we were a part of the WrestleMania SmackDown. And this year, we're actually on the WrestleMania card in front of a full capacity crowd. So, all this built-in aggression, frustration, turmoil, whatever it is, it’s all building up to right now to give the fans and the WWE Universe exactly what they've been waiting for, for the last two years," said Ford.

The Street Profits have held the RAW tag titles once before. On this Sunday night, they could defeat their opponents to capture the titles for the second time in their careers.

