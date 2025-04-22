Montez Ford pens down an emotional message following Bianca Belair's WrestleMania appearance

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently shared an emotional message on social media, writing about his wife Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 41 entrance. While one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions was not on the 'Mania match card, The EST competed in a title match on Night Two.

Bianca Belair made a memorable entrance at The Showcase of The Immortals with her step-daughter, Megan, by her side. For those unaware, Belair and Montaz have two children from Ford's past relationship: a son and a daughter.

Earlier today, Montez Ford took to his Instagram account to post pictures of his wife and daughter making an entrance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The 34-year-old penned down a heartfelt caption expressing his love for the two. He further noted he was proud to see them at WrestleMania 41.

"So proud & happy of these two it’s ridiculous. 😍 My daughter: who went on stage in front of 60k+ people in her first Wrestlemania! (Great Job Biggie!) My wife: who continues to raise the bar like no one else in her league. It will never be another Bianca, ever. The True GOAT. You ladies, both, can do & accomplish anything & make me extremely happy everyday. With you 2, No loss, disregard, denial, or disrespect can knock the fact, that I’ve already won at life. So To MY girls, (who run/control the house, scheduling, moods, where we going, how we are going, what to eat, etc) 😁 I love you. -Dadzilla," he wrote.

You can check out Montez Ford's Instagram post below:

Bianca Belair suffered her first WWE WrestleMania loss in Las Vegas

Bianca Belair won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match to punch her ticket to a title bout at WrestleMania 41. However, Rhea Ripley, the Women's World Champion at the time, lost the championship to IYO SKY. After several weeks of teasing, Adam Pearce announced a Triple-Threat match for the Japanese star's title for The Show of Shows.

The EST of WWE headed into WrestleMania 41 with an impressive 4-0 win/loss record. She put forth an incredible performance and appeared to be closing in on a fifth consecutive win on The Grandest Stage of Them All after nailing The Eradicator with The KOD. However, IYO SKY broke the pin with a moonsault and pinned Belair to retain her title.

After the setback at WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair is likely to turn her attention to the ongoing rivalry between her former tag team partners, Jade Cargill and Naomi, on WWE SmackDown. The Storm scored a win over The Glow at The Show of Shows.

