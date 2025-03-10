Montez Ford pens down heartfelt message ahead of major WWE championship match

WWE Superstar Montez Ford shared a heartfelt message on social media heading into a major title match. The Street Profits are set to challenge #DIY for the Tag Team Championship this Friday on SmackDown.

The 34-year-old posted a match graphic of the title bout on Instagram today. Ford penned down a heartfelt message in the caption about his WWE journey alongside his teammate Angelo Dawkins. He noted that The Street Profits were tired of not getting any attention and validation despite all their efforts.

"Dawkins & I have been a tag team going on for almost 9 years now. In April of 2015, I signed with the @wwe & this Wrestlemania 41, I will celebrate my 10th year with the company & I’ve been with my brother Dawkins the entire time. We did a great brief stint in 2019 in @wwnevolve where we won the Evolve Tag Titles. We later won the @NXT Tag Titles that same year at NXT TakeOver 25. Then the WWE RAW & SmackDown Tag Titles in 2020 (Took those reigns through the entire pandemic with yall) making us the 2nd EVER Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. And the FIRST Black Tag Team to accomplish this. That was then, and way too many people live off what was, instead of, what IS." he wrote.

Montez Ford further claimed that The Street Profits will dethrone #DIY to become the new Tag Team Champions on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain during the Stamford-based promotion's Europe tour.

"And what is a fact is that we haven’t been in no ones conversation, for anything, for a while now. Not For billboards, not for Wrestlemania, not for tag teams, not for titles, not for flowers, nor acknowledgment, & rightfully so, cause it’s no one’s fault, but ours. This isn’t meant to be a pity story, it’s a warning for change. We been fighting for years for somebody to see us. We were ok with NOT being ok, because that’s what we were taught. And that’s what ended up in our long demise. Competition is extremely broad now a days. Superstars are starving for the exact same thing we want; Attention & Validation. And nothing holds more validation for my brother Dawkins & I than the TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS. We done getting stared at in the hallways like we some sort of strangers to these walls. We been had this BIH open, and come Friday in BARCELONA, the PROFITS officially return to our rightful thrones. DIY, we told the world the violence would be televised, so just know this Friday, nothing is personal, it’s just PROFITS. AND NEW, CAUSE WE WANT SMOKE," he added.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

After teasing a heel turn for several weeks, The Street Profits turned to the dark side at Royal Rumble. The duo cost Motor City Machine Guns the WWE Tag Team Championship at the PLE, allowing #DIY to retain the titles. However, Ford and Dawkins also attacked Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano after the match.

The Street Profits will hope to end their title drought at WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are among the best in-ring performers in WWE's tag team division. The Street Profits are one of the only three teams to have won the Tag Team Championship on all three brands.

However, the duo has not held gold in over four years. Their last title reign came to an end after they lost the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the January 8, 2021 edition of the blue brand.

Ford and Dawkins have yet to win a title since, despite competing in several championship matches. The Street Profits will look to end their dry spell later this week when they take the ring against #DIY in Barcelona, Spain.

The winner of the championship match on Friday will defend the title against Pretty Deadly. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince defeated Los Garza and the Motor City Machine Guns in Triple Threat action last week on SmackDown to become the latest number one contenders for the gold.

