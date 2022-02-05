"It's always a dream" - Montez Ford opens up about his future plans in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Montez Ford has opened up about possibly transitioning into a singles superstar and his dream of becoming a world champion.

He is currently part of a tag team known as the Street Profits with his partner Angelo Dawkins. They have held the RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championship during their time in WWE.

During his recent appearance on Booker T's Hall Of Fame podcast, Montez Ford stated that he has always wanted to become WWE Champion.

"But I will say, on other hand, [being WWE Champion] has been a dream as a little kid," said Ford. "My mom still sends me photos, all the time, of me holding up my own WWE Championship and even me having my hand out in front of my face. My little mini dream. But it's always a dream to be a World Champion, and I don't think that ever goes away.'' (H/T Fightful)

The superstar stated that being champion is the goal of all the performers in the locker room:

''I feel like all the guys and everyone that's here, if you're not trying to be the guy then — obviously you want to make money, that's the main thing, but you always want to the man, too." (H/T Fightful)

Montez Ford on a potential singles run in WWE

Many people believe that Montez Ford would do very well as a singles competitor, and he could be a breakout star. However, for that to happen, the Street Profits would have to split up.

Ford stated that he has heard people talking about it, but he's focus is still on being one of the greatest tag teams in the world.

"I hear certain chatter, and I really don't really buy too much yet, because I feel like my job and task at hand is being the greatest tag team, right now, in this modern-day, here," said Ford. I'm so focused on that so much at this hand, like you said, until it happens and when that happens''

He continued by expressing that he has a commitment to Angelo Dawkins and he wants to focus on their run together:

''But right now, I got to take care of my brother, you know? That's how it is. It's been that way ever since I've been in the fleet. I take care of the guy right next to me and finish the task at hand."

The Street Profits competed in the annual Men's Royal Rumble match last week, but neither Ford nor Dawkins were able to win the highly-competitive bout.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Montez Ford as a singles competitor? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Montez Ford is a future WWE Champion? Yes No 13 votes so far