Montez Ford on a potential Street Profits split

The Street Profits are up, and Montez Ford still wants the smoke.

Hot off the heels of an incredible match against The Usos at Money in the Bank, The Street Profits attempted to become the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions for the very first time.

Montez Ford recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the recent rumors of an impending split between him and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, Ford said he's not ready to shift his attention to being a singles star quite yet.

“The difference between singles wrestling and being part of a tag team is that all the attention is on you," Montez Ford said. "I’m not ready to shift my focus yet. There is still a lot left for me to attain with Dawkins. SummerSlam is a huge opportunity. We want to make that night special.”

Montez Ford believes The Street Profits match against The Usos at SummerSlam is the biggest match of his career

Following their tag team match at Money in the Bank, there are incredibly high expectations for their rematch at SummerSlam. Ford believes this upcoming title match could be the biggest match of his career.

“This is a chance to do something we’ve never done before: defeating The Usos and becoming undisputed tag team champions,” Ford said. “That last time we wrestled at Money in the Bank was special. You could feel the intensity; you could feel the chemistry. Now we’re looking to be even better. This is the biggest match of our career, and it’s taking place on a historic stage at SummerSlam.”

