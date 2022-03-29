"Dream come true" - Montez Ford on potentially winning RAW Tag Titles at WrestleMania and working with Randy Orton

Montez Ford has commented on competing for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 and working with WWE veteran Randy Orton.

At The Show of Shows, The Street Profits will take on The Viper and Riddle (RK-Bro) and Alpha Academy in a a triple threat tag team match for the titles.

During an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Ford opened up about possibly capturing the title, stating that getting a moment at WrestleMania is a dream come true for him.

“Dream come true, man. I remember I was talking to somebody earlier and it was like, ‘Hey, what was one of the first live WrestleMania moments you remember?’ And the one I actually remembered was from WrestleMania 2000, when they had the TLC match with all the tag teams in there. The Dudley’s and Edge and Christian. So, it's crazy that that's one of my first memories, and now I'm able to possibly create this new memory with these illustrious and very competitive tag teams," said Ford.

Montez Ford on working with Randy Orton in WWE

RK-Bro are the current champions heading into The Show of Shows, and they have history with The Street Profits. Montez Ford pinned Orton on an episode of RAW several weeks ago.

He heaped praise on the Apex Predator, stating that it was a blessing to share the ring with him.

“I'm in there with not only the Academy, but Riddle and Randy Orton. Man, like, this guy's been doing it for 20 years. And for him to still compete at this high level that he is, and for me to be there with him, is like a testament. And it's a blessing man. And definitely our motivation and everything we've been holding in for the last two years to be a part of this spectacle in front of a packed house. It's all gonna come to a head on April 3rd, Night Two of WrestleMania. Cause we’re gonna do our thing. Matter of fact, I'm putting it right now on record, we stealing the show. The whole weekend. I’m saying it right now," said Ford.

The Street Profits have only held the RAW Tag title once. At WrestleMania 38, they could defeat the two other teams to become the new champions.

Are you excited to watch the RAW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Anirudh