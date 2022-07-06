"This isn't even my final form" - Montez Ford reacts to photo from WWE RAW

Montez Ford has reacted to an impressive image of himself from the most recent episode of WWE RAW.

Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits battled The Usos this past Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The duo came up short but the match ended in controversy. Ford was pinned at the match's conclusion, but replays showed that his shoulder was not down during the cover.

Last night on WWE RAW, The Street Profits teamed up with United States Champion Bobby Lashley to face men's MITB ladder match winner Theory and American Alpha (Chad Gable & Otis). WWE uploaded images of the match to their official website and one of them was of Montez flexing.

The 32-year-old superstar took to Twitter to post the image and claimed that this isn't even his final form.

WWE fans believe Montez Ford is a future champion

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley picked up the win last night. During the match, Ford and Lashley hit impressive Vertical Suplexes simultaneously while holding Theory and Gable in the air for an extended period of time. Wrestling fans reacted to the image and noted how jacked the superstar had become.

Some fans even responded with hopes of Montez Ford becoming a future WWE Champion. There have been rumors of the company breaking up The Street Profits in the near future as they consider Ford a potential singles star. Many fans seem to be hoping that happens sooner rather than later.

Ford recently admitted in an interview promoting Money in the Bank that he has always dreamt about becoming WWE Champion one day. He also commented on the possibility of The Street Profits being broken up in the WWE Draft and you can check that out here.

