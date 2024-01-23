Montez Ford sends out his heartfelt appreciation for his wife, Bianca Belair's WWE 2k24 cover

WWE SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford recently reacted to Bianca Belair getting featured on the WWE 2k24 cover.

Ford, the beloved husband of Bianca Belair, has always been vocal about his partner's success in the industry. WWE Universe has previously encountered the duo opening up on social media about each other's success and hardship as well.

After the announcement earlier today that Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are set to be featured on the cover of the deluxe edition, Ford posted the cover picture of the same. This is the first that the fans are getting the chance to see two female superstars having their own cover of a 2K game.

The Street Profits member penned down that he has always been a fan of the gaming franchise, and to see his wife getting featured there is an amazing experience. He also wrote of how delightful this experience is, which also inspires him as well:

"WIFE IS ON THE COVER! @biancabelairwwe -Also HUGE CONGRATS to @rhearipley_wwe as well! I’ve been a fan of this gaming franchise since I was 8 years old, and to see my wife @biancabelairwwe on the cover of my favorite franchise (which I predicted 3 years ago 😂) is nothing short of AMAZING! I could write for hours on how deserving she is for the cover, but her work speaks for itself. I’M EXTREMELY HAPPY & PROUD of you @biancabelairwwe my love! Thanks for continuing to INSPIRE, MOTIVATE, and be of great REPRESENTATION. You’ve made myself & the family extremely proud! IM HELLA GEEKED AND I BRAG DIFFERENT. 😈😂 Shine forever, shine most, & shine the bEST @biancabelairwwe-Hubby AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!"

Checkout the Instagram post by Montez Ford below:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair opened up on facing Charlotte Flair for a WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair talked about how eagerly she wants to face Charlotte Flair for a WrestleMania match.

The EST of WWE spoke with Wednesday Worldwide about how Flair is out of the bouts due to her injury, and she's in contact to know about her recovery. Belair also said that she's hopeful to face The Queen for WrestleMania, and that'll be a grand event in her career.

She further detailed:

"Yeah, definitely. I’ve talked to her a few times. I just talked to her on Saturday, checking in with her. The whole SmackDown roster, we miss her so much. But I don’t really want to speak for her and for her journey, but I was checking in with her and making sure she’s doing good. As you said, she’s one of my dream opponents, especially for WrestleMania. I’m just hoping one day we still get that match, and I think that’s a huge match that can happen with or without a title," Belair said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for The EST in the near future.

