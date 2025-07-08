Montez Ford sends a heartfelt message during WWE RAW ahead of upcoming title match

Montez Ford is set to compete in a title match later this week. Ahead of this match, he sent a heartfelt message during RAW.

Ad

Street Profits have been on top of their game in recent months. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship from DIY on the March 14 episode of SmackDown. Since then, competition for the tag titles has been heating up with teams like Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and Los Garza. Wyatt Sicks will challenge for the titles this week on SmackDown.

Ahead of the upcoming title match, Montez Ford took to social media during WWE RAW to post a video of himself training with his son, accompanied by a heartfelt message about the importance of hard work, life, and career.

Ad

Trending

"I told my son….You WILL be greater than Daddy. As GOD as my witness, I won’t allow or accept anything else.Traveling non-stop, my work, life or career, nothing will change that buddy.The Next GOAT in training.P.S. SEE YOU FRIDAY WYATT SICKS"

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see if Ford and Dawkins can retain their titles this week on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!