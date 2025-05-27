Montez Ford sends a three-word message to Bianca Belair during her absence from WWE

Montez Ford sent a three-word message to his wife and current WWE Superstar, Bianca Belair, while she remains absent from the company. The EST suffered an injury during her Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair unsuccessfully challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The match also included former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

On his Instagram story, Ford shared a selfie with his wife, showing love to her with a three-word message. The EST is expected to return to the blue brand soon.

"My pretty baby," wrote Ford.

Check out a screengrab of Ford's Instagram story:

Ford and Angelo Dawkins, collectively known as The Street Profits, are signed to SmackDown. They are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions and successfully defended their titles against Fraxiom on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. However, they retained the titles after interference from the returning Wyatt Sicks, who attacked The Street Profits, Fraxiom, and #DIY.

The Street Profits won the WWE Tag Team Championships on the March 14, 2025 episode of SmackDown after dethroning #DIY. On the April 25 edition of the Friday Night Show, they retained the titles against #DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns in a brutal TLC Match.

