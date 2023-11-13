Montez Ford shares heartbreaking personal update detailing recent health issues

Montez Ford has been through some interesting changes on WWE TV over the past few months and it seems that there have been a lot of personal life struggles for the former champion as well.

Montez Ford recently took to Instagram to reveal that he had been part of his very first bodybuilding competition and was able to come first and earn his pro card. Whilst this was a moment to celebrate, the popular star went on to detail the fact that he had recently struggled with Body Dysmorphia which meant that there was a lengthy period of time where he looked in the mirror and didn't like what he saw.

Montez Ford went on to note that the comments from people online during this time made matters worse, which led to him challenging himself and entering a bodybuilding competition, which he absolutely smashed.

Ford went on to thank his wife Bianca Belair and his children as well as AEGIS, who drug tested him to ensure that he was adhering to WWE's Wellness Policy throughout.

Will B-Fab be joining Montez Ford alongside Bobby Lashley?

B-Fab was seen backstage with Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago on SmackDown where she revealed that she wanted a meeting with The Almighty.

This led to speculation that she was set to join the group, but during a recent appearance on After The Bell, Lashley revealed that this wouldn't be the case, atleast not immediately.

"We did toy around with having a female join the group, and I’ve heard some different suggestions on that also. B-Fab did come with something that was very interesting. I’m not quite sure we’re gonna work with her, but right now, what she did present to me last week was very interesting and I want to see if that can manifest into anything.” via 411Mania.com

It remains to be seen as to whether or not a female wrestler is added to the stable.

