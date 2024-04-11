Montez Ford shares one of his first photos with Bianca Belair accompanied by a heartfelt message

WWE SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford recently took to his social media account to send out a message to Bianca Belair on her 35th birthday.

Ford is known for his wrestling skills as part of the Street Profits with Angelo Dawkins. He and Belair, has always been vocal about sharing their love for each other in various social media platforms. The WWE Universe has also seen the couple openly discussing each other's triumphs and challenges on social media.

The Street Profits member recently penned down a birthday message for The EST of WWE where he posted one of their first photos. He also expressed how Belair has been a great partner and always makes their family proud.

"I was busy yesterday with your stuff, but to my life partner, lover and truly best friend…HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART! This is one of our very first photos together, and I posted it because after 8 years together, you look YOUNGER NOW. lol GOD bless you & we thank GOD for you. I Hope you enjoy this year, like the others, and continue making our family proud! From the kids, the family, & I, We love you dearly our Queen. -Your King."

Check out Ford's Instagram post below:

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley gave her honest opinion about Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up about Montez Ford and Bianca Belair and appreciated them for their contribution in the company.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Mami stated that Ford is equally dynamic in his life as in the industry. She also discussed the patience of Bianca Belair, her effort in wrestling, and her craft to bring it on stage for the fans all acorss the globe.

"Just how crazy Tez is in real life and how it is not just all play for the camera. That's just how he is. Yes, yes, he's a crazy man. Bianca, she's very patient. I love her, I love him, too. But yeah, just seeing how much effort goes into everything that they do, especially with Bianca like, her making her gear. She still making that the day of the show. Right before she goes out to wrestle, she's making her gear. Seeing these little behind-the-scene things is gonna be very eye-opening for a lot of people," Rhea Ripley said.

It is heartwarming for the WWE Universe to witness Bianca Belair and Montez Ford flourish both personally and professionally to become the next power couple in the times ahead.

