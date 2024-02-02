Montez Ford shows off tattoo of Bianca Belair's face on his arm

SmackDown Superstar Montez Ford was spotted showing off a Bianca Belair tattoo in a new WWE Tattooed video.

Belair got engaged to Montez Ford back in 2017. The couple got married a year later. Former WWE star Aleister Black (AKA Malakai Black) brought in his tattoo artist from Amsterdam as a wedding gift.

In a new WWE Tattooed video, Montez Ford gave a closer look at his arm tattoo, featuring none other than Bianca Belair.

Check out his comments below:

"This is actually someone you all know, my beautiful wife, Bianca Belair. This was actually a gift given to me, the actual tattoo itself. Tommy Yen is formerly known as Aleister Black here in the WWE. As a wedding gift for my wife and I, he had his tattoo artist from Amsterdam come all the way down and give a gift as a tattoo for us. And she got a tattoo of something to me on her, and I decided to get her face on my forearm."

Ford revealed that Bianca was present during the entire process and ended up loving the result.

"She was there the entire time for the process, just like she is with everything. She always got to make sure everything is good. But she fell in love with the fact that it looked just like her, cause that's a common fear. You don't wanna get something that doesn't look well. You wanna get something that looks like what you're trying to get because it's permanent," he said. [ 2:43-3:36]

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest female stars in WWE today

At 34 years old, Belair has already carved a Hall of Fame-worthy career for herself. She created history when she took on Sasha Banks in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

That night, Belair defeated Banks to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

A year later, The EST of WWE defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Belair came very close to winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. Her fans hope to see her in a marquee match at WrestleMania 40.

