Montez Ford of The Street Profits recently had an interview with Stuart Osborne of Dayton247Now.com. He talked about what their signature catchphrase "we want the smoke" truly means.

The current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are often seen uttering the phrase on WWE television. Ford revealed that they usually say it as a battle-cry of sorts to get themselves ready for whatever they have to face, be it a match, a test or a job interview.

"We're always saying, 'We want the smoke!', and [that] is an acronym for just like, hey, whatever's coming our way that day, you know, whatever... a test, exam, or job interview, or something that's like a task, it's like, you know... we want the smoke. Just bring it, whatever you got, world. Whatever you got, just throw it this way, throw it this way."

Montez Ford on The Street Profits being drafted to SmackDown

In the same interview, Montez Ford also talked about getting drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2020 WWE Draft. He said that he's excited to be working with new competitors on the blue brand and mixing up the tag team's wrestling styles.

Along with Ford, his wife Bianca Belair was also drafted to the blue brand. Ford added that he loves working with his wife.

"We go through the same experiences...it's cool that we're actually there together to celebrate it with each other."

The Street Profits have a lot of teams including Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro eyeing their SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

However, they also have to worry about their scheduled match against RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day at Survivor Series on November 22nd.