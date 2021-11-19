"You want to be the man" – Montez Ford on plausible singles competition

Montez Ford has found great success in WWE as one-half of The Street Profits. His athleticism and charisma have made him one of the fastest-rising superstars on the main roster.

The Street Profits' explosive wrestling style, coupled with their ability to entertain, has helped them capture tag team gold. Regardless of their success as a tag team, Montez Ford's probable single future has been a topic of discussion in case The Street Profits split.

Ford explained the various phases of his wrestling journey and his partnership with Angelo Dawkins in a recent chat with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast.

Montez Ford said the duo are presently focused on structuring themselves as a dominant tag team and have not pondered over their respective solo careers:

"The crazy thing is, me and Dawks don’t really speak about it. At the current time, we are a tag team and that’s our goal right now, be the greatest tag team of all time and win the tag team championships, but, ever since I was a little kid, that big title is what I wanted. That’s a huge mindset and goal for everyone. That’s the goal you should have here. You want to be the man."

Bianca Belair was hesitant to work on a possible storyline with Montez Ford

Montez Ford and his wife Bianca Belair have made numerous appearances on the WWE Network. They are jovial and lighthearted with their segments and have become a fan-favorite couple.

In the past, WWE has made use of storylines that feature real-life couples. Bianca has openly expressed her skepticism about working with Montez in an on-screen segment as she considers her marriage sacred and nothing to play around with.

She said that the storyline involving her marriage is something she's worried about. She also commended Ford for doing well and stated that he might shine in singles competition in the future.

Montez Ford and Belair are both part of WWE RAW after the WWE Draft of 2021. The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair has been on an amazing run since the beginning of the year. Her remarkable strength and in-ring talent have secured her a position to represent RAW at WWE Survivor Series 2021.

