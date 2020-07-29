More details on AJ Styles' plans for his rematch with The Undertaker

The Undertaker was last seen in WWE 'burying' AJ Styles under the ground in their Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. While the match was a huge success, it was a cinematic one and did not have an audience for it.

Luke Gallows recently spoke to WrestlingInc and talked about what it would have been like to see AJ Styles compete against The Undertaker in a traditional match. The former WWE Superstar believes that The Deadman has one more match left in him and it should be against AJ Styles.

AJ Styles' plan for The Undertaker

Luke Gallows further goes on to say that he knows how much AJ Styles wants to face The Undertaker in a match that takes place in front of a large crowd. Gallows talked about the importance of a live crowd and how much that adds to the aura of a match or a show.

I think it was great for those two to do it in that setting because you can't have WrestleMania with AJ Styles and The Undertaker in an empty Performance Center. That's a match that deserves the crowd reaction that it would get. I said that at Slammiversary too. It will be fun when the world opens up again to feel those reactions. The Boneyard Match was them doing the best they could do with what they had as a resource at the time. Creatively, it was where to go and what to do. But I think that probably AJ would like to give Taker that match with a big crowd and a big reaction. I know that."

The Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was the first of its kind, even though multiple such matches have taken place in WWE since the crowd hasn't been allowed.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released by WWE and are now in IMPACT wrestling. The Good Brothers were part of the Boneyard match and played a crucial role in trying to help AJ Styles pick up the victory in the match.

Luke Gallows also praised The Undertaker and talked about how tough the iconic Superstar is.