More details on Asuka vs Zelina Vega at Clash Of Champions revealed

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Zelina Vega confronted Asuka after she won her WWE RAW Women's Championship match against Mickie James. Vega called The Empress Of Tomorrow a selfish ingrate and slapped her across the face. On last night's episode of WWE RAW, Zelina Vega beat Mickie James in a No.1 Contender's Match to challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Clash Of Champions.

Zelina Vega vs Asuka at Clash Of Champions

Later on in the night, Zelina Vega interfered in Asuka's match against Peyton Royce. Vega stomped on Asuka while she had the former IIconic member locked into an Asuka Lock. After she attacked Asuka, Zelina Vega stated that she would become the WWE RAW Women's Champion at Clash Of Champions.

Now, WWE has stated that the RAW Women's Championship match at Clash Of Champions will take place on the Kickoff Show.

Zelina Vega is out to prove she's more than just a business manager and will have a golden opportunity to back it up against Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

Vega showed off her potential in a gritty win over Mickie James on Raw to earn the title showdown with Asuka on the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff Show. The Empress of Tomorrow has ruled the red brand since recapturing the title from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam. Asuka shined in a win over a legendary competitor in James but will now face a challenge from an incredibly hungry Superstar in Vega. Can Asuka continue her dominance on the red brand? Or will Vega show the WWE Universe what she is capable of by claiming the Raw Women’s Title? Don’t miss the WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff Show at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT C across WWE social platforms and on the award-winning WWE Network.

Also at Clash Of Champions, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Jey Uso, while Randy Orton will try to dethrone Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

The SmackDown Women' Championship, Bayley will also be in action at Clash Of Champions when she defends her Title against Nikki Cross.