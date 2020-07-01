More details about Velveteen Dream's car accident revealed

As reported earlier, WWE NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was involved in a car accident last Friday. He had to be hospitalised but was discharged on the same day. Now, more details about the entire incident has surfaced with respect to the things that caused the accident.

WWE has confirmed to me that Velveteen Dream was in a car accident today, and has been released from the hospital. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 27, 2020

In an exclusive report, WrestlingINC stated that the accident occurred at around 4 P.M. on Friday. Apparently, Velveteen Dream failed to stop at a red light and ended up hitting another car. The report claims that the driver of the other car sustained a few injuries, but the severity of the same wasn't disclosed.

As for Velveteen Dream, his same-day discharge from the hospital was taken as a positive sign. As a consequence of hitting another car after running through the red light, Velveteen Dream has been handed a citation. However, the report says that he won't be appearing in the court.

Velveteen Dream and his current run in WWE

Following his return from the injury, Velveteen Dream was mostly involved in a feud with the Undisputed Era. He had his sights set on the NXT Championship and faced Adam Cole in a Single's match at NXT Takeover: In Your House. This match was termed as the Last Chance Backlot Brawl and was the last chance for Dream to get his hands on the most coveted prize of the Black and Gold brand.

Adam Cole ended up retaining his NXT Championship, and Velveteen Dream lost his final shot at the title after being hit with a low blow. His loss at Takeover led to several reports suggesting that he has been called up to the main roster.

Additionally, the NXT Superstar was accused of sexual misconduct with as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement. The allegations further led to several speculations about his future in WWE.

So guess we will talk about this. Dreams days in WWE are numbered... was told by two totally separate sources. — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) June 26, 2020

As of this writing, there have been no official statements about Velveteen Dream, and the NXT Superstar hasn't said anything either. It all depends on how things will turn out for Dream in the coming weeks. What do you make of this situation? Let us know in the comments section below.