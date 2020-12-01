WWE recently announced that they will host the Tribute to the Troops event in December, with the yearly event set to air on FOX on December 6, 2020.

Now, Wrestling Observer has revealed a few more details about the show. It was originally announced that servicemen and women and their families will be at the ThunderDome at the Amway Center, which many thought was an indication that they would be present live at the venue. But, Wrestling Observer have reported that they will be there virtually, just like how fans have been seen virtually on WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and pay-per-views.

Here's what the Observer said:

"Tribute to the Troops which will air Sunday for one hour either before or after the NFL on FOX depending on your time zone is being taped on Friday at the Amway Center. No troops will be there live, but the Thunderdome screen will feature troops."

This year's Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX before or after the NFL games. The event will have a performance from country singer HARDY, at the show on December 6.

Vince McMahon recently commented on this year's Tribute to the Troops:

“This is a unique time and we look forward to providing our troops and their families with an interactive experience that only WWE can deliver as we celebrate our servicemen and women with millions of our fans watching at home on FOX."

WWE, in their announcement, had said that more celebrity guests would be announced in the days to come.

WWE's Tribute to the Troops

The Tribute to the Troops event was conceived by JBL, with the first one taking place back in 2003. The event has been held in various venues over the years, but this year's show will take place at the Amway Center in the ThunderDome.

The show will be one of the last few shows that WWE will have at the Amway Center as the company are set to move base to the Tropicana Field from December 2020, bringing an end to their five-month residency at the Amway Center.