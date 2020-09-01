More heavily offensive imagery shown on WWE ThunderDome on WWE RAW

WWE ThunderDome was used once again during WWE RAW by a fan to broadcast hateful imagery on WWE television, with a Hitler salute and KKK images being shown on the screen. This is not the first time that this has happened since WWE introduced the ThunderDome.

WWE came up with a new concept during the pandemic to make up for the absence of fans in the arena. Moving out of the WWE Performance Center, where they had been performing since the beginning of the pandemic, WWE made a move to the Amway Center, which was transformed into the ThunderDome. With the introduction of the WWE ThunderDome, fans are able to attend WWE shows from their homes, with their faces being broadcast in the arena on the screens surrounding the ring.

However, while most fans are enjoying this newfound opportunity provided by WWE, others are abusing it for their own hateful purposes.

Fan shows hateful imagery on WWE ThunderDome

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, a fan used the WWE ThunderDome screen that he had to display KKK imagery during the match between Dolph Ziggler and Keith Lee. It was very briefly displayed with the camera being cut away and the fans being removed.

Another KKK video airing during #RAW inside the WWE ThunderDome. pic.twitter.com/jmYrFmsjqg — Inside The WWE ThunderDome (@WWEVirtualFan) September 1, 2020

The moment also saw a Hitler salute.

More KKK imagery in the thunderdome tonight, also a Hitler salute involved.



More action needs to be taken to fine these people by the WWE. This could be done by putting in details for the thunderdome signups.



Disgusting.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/rDcqlG7fKv — The Top Guy™ #OnlyValid (@TheBoothWrestle) September 1, 2020

This is not the first time that the ThunderDome has been used by fans to display their hateful imagery. Last week, pictures of the KKK and Chris Benoit were also displayed. This week, WWE acted much faster in removing the offensive fans. They released a statement last week regarding the behavior as well.

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”

WWE are working on ensuring that this is not a problem during the rest of their time in the ThunderDome, with fans being scrutinized further and trustworthy fans being given slots so that the company knows the people in the ThunderDome would not do something offensive.