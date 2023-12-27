More problems for Gunther: Former WWE Champion beats Imperium member, who goes 0-12

More problems arise for Gunther as an Imperium member extends his losing streak.

Over the years, Kofi Kingston has established himself as a tag team legend due to his faction, The New Day. Yet, this doesn't mean that Kofi isn't an established singles star. He reached the pinnacle of his singles career when he won the WWE Championship.

Kingston is no slouch as a singles star, and he proved that again tonight when he went against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. Kofi Kingston won against Kaiser at a WWE Holiday house show at Madison Square Garden. This was his second win against the Imperium member in over a month.

With this win, the problems for Gunther and Imperium have only increased as Kaiser has been struggling to pick up a win since his previous loss to Kofi on November 17 in a dark match on SmackDown.

The Ring General hasn't been too impressed against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, and tonight's loss will only upset the Intercontinental Champion. It remains to be seen what this loss means for Imperium moving forward.

