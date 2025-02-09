  • home icon
  "More releases to come, unfortunately," says legendary WWE personality

“More releases to come, unfortunately,” says legendary WWE personality

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Feb 09, 2025 06:23 GMT
The Cerebral Assassin Triple H (Image via wwe.com)
The Cerebral Assassin, Triple H (Image via wwe.com)

WWE's roster is an ever-changing story. There have been multiple instances of superstars being released even when they were part of an on-screen storyline or when they've been absent from TV. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently took to X to provide information regarding future WWE releases. The Canadian spent 22 years in the Stamford-based promotion as an in-ring official.

WWE recently released many superstars from the company. The news first came out when Cedric Alexander took to X to announce his release. After this, news of more superstars such as Sonya Deville of PFC (Pure Fusion Collective), Isla Dawn, Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport being released came out. Long-time WWE official Jimmy Korderas announced on X that more releases will come.

"More releases to come, unfortunately!" Jimmy Korderas wrote on X.
Despite Korderas' tweet, there has been no confirmation about more releases from WWE. However, the news of the release of these superstars garnered mixed reactions from the fans.

Lyra Valkyria wishes released WWE star good luck

The news of getting released usually comes as a heartbreak to most superstars. While people from the wrestling community usually express their disappointment regarding such news, the Women's Intercontinental Champion isn't the same.

Lyra Valkyria wished her long-time friend and former Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn good luck for her future uniquely with a heartfelt message on X.

"Good Riddance; We're FREE! Unfortunately she's indestructible and after coming all the way from hell i doubt she'll stop here. Good luck to the next locker room, you'll always know when she's in the room.. or even in the building...you'll hear her before you see her; #90days," she wrote.

Fans praised Lyra for this move and wished the former Women's Tag Team champion good luck for her future. It will be interesting to see where Isla takes the next step in her wrestling career.

Edited by Arsh Das
