More on Vince McMahon's egg storyline, and the "insane" amount WWE's getting paid for it - Reports

Vince McMahon and WWE are making an insane amount of money for their latest storyline tie-in.

Last night at WWE Survivor Series, Vince McMahon arrived at the building with "Cleopatra's Golden Egg," which was featured in The Rock's new Netflix movie Red Notice. Throughout the show, this turned into a storyline where the egg was stolen, and McMahon promised to get to the bottom of it tonight on WWE RAW.

As for what to expect tonight on WWE RAW, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that one of the plans this afternoon involved Austin Theory in what was described as "him getting some sort of opportunity out of the angle." If you haven't enjoyed this storyline so far, take solace in the fact that the original pitch for it was "much worse" than what we ended up getting.

Vince McMahon and WWE has their eyes on the green

As for why WWE continues to do crossover storylines like this to tie into other forms of entertainment, it's all about the money.

Sapp reports that the amount of money WWE is getting for the Red Notice promotional crossover is reportedly "insane." Some people backstage told Fightful that WWE is receiving a payment from Netflix in the form of seven figures.

So whether you enjoy these types of storylines or not, as long as WWE is getting this kind of money for doing them, they will absolutely continue to be done.

Make sure to tune into WWE RAW tonight for the reported conclusion of Vince McMahon's egg storyline.

What do you think of the latest Vince McMahon storyline? What do you think the original pitch for this story entailed? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

