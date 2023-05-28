"Most Drama King Cody Rhodes match" - Fans react to Brock Lesnar's dominant win at Night of Champions

Wrestling fans on social media have reacted to Brock Lesnar's dominant win over Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions.

Lesnar and Rhodes featured in the co-main event of the evening. Heading into the match, The American Nightmare suffered a broken arm (in kayfabe) but was determined to beat The Beast Incarnate yet again, much like he did at Backlash.

Unfortunately, for Rhodes, this time around, things weren't in his favor, as he technically competed with one arm. Lesnar eventually made the former AEW star pass out to a Kimura Lock.

There were mixed reactions to the match on social media. While some fans praised the finish, others weren't happy about Rhodes passing out to a Kimura.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Zack @TheZackLethal Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar https://t.co/8QQ3MTOexP

Ben( on hiatus)🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 @knoxben1 Cody passing out to an kimura lock which doesn't even affect your blood circulation Cody passing out to an kimura lock which doesn't even affect your blood circulation https://t.co/DFmUEjW8pX

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



Brock Lesnar wins. That was a good ending. Cody Rhodes' injured arm leads to him passing out to the Kimura Lock.Brock Lesnar wins. That was a good ending. #WWENOC Cody Rhodes' injured arm leads to him passing out to the Kimura Lock.Brock Lesnar wins. That was a good ending. #WWENOC https://t.co/VK5pkoGCoV

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



C’mon man, a broken arm against BROCK LESNAR, you’re still protected I promise #WWENOC That was the most Drama King Cody Rhodes match I’ve seen in a long time lmaoC’mon man, a broken arm against BROCK LESNAR, you’re still protected I promise That was the most Drama King Cody Rhodes match I’ve seen in a long time lmao C’mon man, a broken arm against BROCK LESNAR, you’re still protected I promise 😭 #WWENOC https://t.co/rvVUJUMOmv

lunatic prince @lunaticprince16 @SKWrestling_ Make sense, for whatever reason brock seems to love working with cody, match was enjoyable. Loved it. @SKWrestling_ Make sense, for whatever reason brock seems to love working with cody, match was enjoyable. Loved it.

tigerstylepro 📼 @tigerstyIepro HOW TF DOES SOMEONE PASS OUT FROM A KIMURA??? LMFAOOOO HOW TF DOES SOMEONE PASS OUT FROM A KIMURA??? LMFAOOOO 😭

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have now crossed paths on two different occasions. A third match between them is definitely going to be in the works and could take place at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare has won one and lost one since losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. A second win over The Beast Incarnate will put Rhodes in the driver's seat to potentially challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title once again down the road.

Were you a fan of the finish to Brock Lesnar vs. Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes