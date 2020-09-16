'Most of us never felt like we were part of WWE' - Details on how Vince McMahon treated WCW Superstars

While speaking on his podcast - ARN - Arn Anderson recalled how Vince McMahon and WWE treated the Superstars that came in from WCW after they purchased it.

Anderson, who was himself a 'WCW guy', revealed that the locker room and Vince McMahon never truly accepted them as members of the roster. He revealed that the WCW guys were always looked at as outsiders and even though they were under the employment of WWE, they weren't treated as such.

''We forever became ‘You WCW guys.’ Even though he did win the war and he came out of it looking good and crushed all the competition – once we walked in the door and they hired us, most of us never felt like we were part of WWE. We were just guys under his employment and it was ‘You WCW guys’ and that’s how we were referred to. You were always on the outside looking in.'' (H/t: 411Mania)

Vince McMahon won the Monday Night War

Arn Anderson further said that he never truly felt like a part of the inner circle. He added that it wasn't a problem for him and that he had a good rapport with the talent, but he was never quite comfortable being part of WWE.

He had also spoken about how the 'Monday Night War' had made the WCW Superstars feel like they had lost the battle to WWE.

''Then when things heated up and it became a war and the success WCW had and the pressure and embarrassment and the comments coming – ‘We’re gonna put you outta business’ and the insults that fly during a war – war is not a pretty thing.''