"Mother is back to punish you" - Returning star issues daunting message to Rhea Ripley after Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley's star power increased tremendously at the Royal Rumble as she was the last woman standing in a keenly-contested women's match. Ripley is now reportedly in line for a dream clash against Beth Phoenix, who took to Twitter to send a message to the Royal Rumble winner.

The Australian superstar had quite a busy evening at the Rumble as she also came out to support her Judgment Day stablemates during the men's match. Beth Phoenix came to her husband Edge's aid and delivered a spear to Rhea Ripley on the ramp.

Following Royal Rumble, the WWE Hall of Famer kicked off the war of words online with The Eradicator by promising her a ride to hell when they meet again soon. Rhea responded by welcoming Phoenix to her playground and sounded incredibly confident about getting the better of the legendary superstar.

Beth Phoenix, however, reacted like how a true veteran would by issuing a brief yet effective threat to Ripley, as you can view below:

"Playgrounds are for children. And KID….Mother is back to punish you," tweeted Beth Phoenix.

When will Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley face each other in the ring?

While Rhea Ripley has secured a guaranteed women's title shot at WrestleMania 39, the 26-year-old superstar will still have to deal with Beth Phoenix and Edge before the mega show in April.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, the current plan is for Beth to team up with the Rated-R Superstar for a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber against Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Phoenix last stepped into the ring at Royal Rumble 2022, where she incidentally also had a mixed tag team contest involving The Miz and Maryse.

Several fans would surely love to see The Glamazon make her return at the Elimination Chamber, which is slated to happen on February 18, 2023, in Canada.

The 42-year-old should ideally also appear on TV more often now, leading up to her rumored match against the Judgment Day in a few weeks.

Are you excited to see Beth and Rhea finally lock horns inside the squared circle? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes